'We don’t ask permission to cry out to be rescued': Steve Komphela offers fans a shoulder to cry on

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Steve Komphela has offered fans a shoulder to cry on when they feel the pressures of life.

This after a fan reached out to the coach, asking Komphela if he could call him when he felt down.

“Tata, is it possible for me to call you every time I feel the pressure of life and needing clarification of other things? I feel like you could be a great mentor to me. I am still in my teen years and life unpacks itself in various frustrating ways,” said the fan.

In his response, Komphela said people shouldn't ask permission to cry out to be rescued.

“Sir, we don’t ask for permission to cry to be rescued, we just cry for help. Why then ask for permission to be rescued? We are there for one another.