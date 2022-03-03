'We don’t ask permission to cry out to be rescued': Steve Komphela offers fans a shoulder to cry on
Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Steve Komphela has offered fans a shoulder to cry on when they feel the pressures of life.
This after a fan reached out to the coach, asking Komphela if he could call him when he felt down.
“Tata, is it possible for me to call you every time I feel the pressure of life and needing clarification of other things? I feel like you could be a great mentor to me. I am still in my teen years and life unpacks itself in various frustrating ways,” said the fan.
In his response, Komphela said people shouldn't ask permission to cry out to be rescued.
“Sir, we don’t ask for permission to cry to be rescued, we just cry for help. Why then ask for permission to be rescued? We are there for one another.
“Too many chests are heavy and loaded. Try to know yourself, which is difficult. As soon as you know yourself, you’ll know when you’re loaded and begin to be gentle with yourself. To be gentle with oneself is strength.”
Komphela told fans to help one another and save humanity.
“Let us all make it a personal mission and permanent vision to help others hold their ground. Help one another, save humanity.”
TimesLIVE asked Komphela for further comment, but he had not responded by the time of publishing this article. It will be updated once comment is received.
Taking to his comment section, many fans applauded the coach for his words of encouragement.
