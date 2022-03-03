'It's hard to win against 14 men' — AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy blasts match officials

“When you constantly (have) games like this ... I don’t know what we ever did as a football club to the officiating, but I think it’s just mind-blowing,” said McCarthy after the match in the coastal city.

“The decisions, everything is never in our favour and it becomes like you are a constant target week in, week out. Your team, the technical team.

“I think for me that was a clear foul because he (Juan Ortiz) impeded (Tapelo) Xoki during the header and the referee allowed the play on and from the play on they scored a goal (Stellies first goal through Ashley du Preez).

“And I thought it was a genuine foul, you know. And two-minutes prior to that Stellenbosch got a free kick for even a lesser offence, but when it goes the other way, he (Ndzandzeka) allowed play to go on and then they scored the second goal.”

McCarthy said the match officials’ decision makes it feel like he put 11 players on the field while the opposition had three more in their starting line-up.

“We just feel hard done every single week with officiating and the season is not going our way. We start to ask questions ... We always play against 14 players, so it's tough but we managed to get one back and we will take a point especially when you haven’t been at your best,” said the coach.

McCarthy is no stranger to giving match officials an unsatisfactory rating, having voiced his displeasure a number of times in his coaching career.

For their next league match, Usuthu will be away to SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday where kickoff is set for 5.30pm.