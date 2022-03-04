Sundowns have one eye on record points tally

With Mamelodi Sundowns edging closer to their fifth consecutive Premiership title, co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi has set his sights on bettering their record points haul from six years ago.

Sundowns set a record of 71 points in 2016 and should they win all eight remaining matches this season, they could finish with 75 points.

That’s the target Mngqithi wants to achieve and he is optimistic that they will get there. “Our focus is not really on the championship that much. We have our processes that we always focus on,” Mngqithi told the media after their 3-0 victory over TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium on Wednesday.

“That’s where we gauge ourselves, whether we’ve done well or not. So we are looking at that process as whether the championship is gone or not. It's never really what we focus on because we got our little milestone that we always want to achieve.

“Be it as a championship can be won earlier on, we will still be focusing our attention on making sure that we better our best performance of last season.

“Also, try to get as close as possible to the unthinkable in terms of the number of points, so that’s what we are focusing on. We are not looking at the gap and everything that everybody is focusing on.”

The Brazilians lead second-placed Royal AM by 18 points and have a chance to extend that to 21 when they visit Maritzburg United at Harry Gwala Stadium on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Royal will be in action on Sunday afternoon against Swallows at Chatsworth Stadium.

Mngqithi expects a tough match from the Team of Choice who come into this game on the back of a 2-1 defeat to Golden Arrows.

“It is another very tough match that we must prepare very well for. These wounded teams can be very dangerous,” he said.

“Maritzburg have not been at their best and we would not want them to come back against us. But we believe our players understand how important it is to give it their best shot and give respect that is required.

“Never develop an element of complacency because our journey is still very long and we have a very big responsibility to still represent our club with pride.

“The players understand we got our own regeneration that we follow. We are a team that is very serious in making sure that we recover fully and get as much rest as possible.”