Soccer

Sundowns move their crunch Champions League clash against Al Ahly to FNB Stadium

03 March 2022 - 13:49
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Themba Zwane will be one of the players taking on Al Ahly at FNB Stadium next weekend.
Image: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Egyptian giants Al Ahly in their hugely anticipated Caf Champions League group stages clash at FNB Stadium next weekend.

The Brazilians were forced to take their previous Champions League match against Al Hilal to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg where they beat the Sudanese 1-0 last month.

It appears the Sundowns technical team were not happy with the some of the facilities in Rustenburg and the government has given the green light for the match to go ahead at FNB Stadium.

“We hereby wish to confirm receipt of the operational plan and the various supporting documents for the CAF Confederation Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly scheduled for March 11 at the FNB stadium,” said a letter signed by Vusumuzi Mkhize, director-general (DG) in the department of sport.

“The department has considered the plans and other supporting documents and it has been unanimously found that all paperwork and plans meet all criteria from a health and safety perspective as well as compliance to the SASREA Act and thus the application has merit and is therefore approved.

“Please note that the Disaster Management Regulations can change at any given time that may negatively impact this approval. It will also be appreciated if you could advise the department should you decide to cancel any event where approval has been provided.”

Asked after their 3-0 win over TS Galaxy on Wednesday, Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi said they are looking to play the match away from the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.

Loftus, Lucas Moripe and Tuks Stadiums in Pretoria are not available for Sundowns because they don’t meet some of the stringent criteria set by Caf for venues to host international and continental club matches.

