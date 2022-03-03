Sundowns move their crunch Champions League clash against Al Ahly to FNB Stadium

Mamelodi Sundowns will host Egyptian giants Al Ahly in their hugely anticipated Caf Champions League group stages clash at FNB Stadium next weekend.

The Brazilians were forced to take their previous Champions League match against Al Hilal to the Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg where they beat the Sudanese 1-0 last month.

It appears the Sundowns technical team were not happy with the some of the facilities in Rustenburg and the government has given the green light for the match to go ahead at FNB Stadium.

“We hereby wish to confirm receipt of the operational plan and the various supporting documents for the CAF Confederation Cup match between Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly scheduled for March 11 at the FNB stadium,” said a letter signed by Vusumuzi Mkhize, director-general (DG) in the department of sport.