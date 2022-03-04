Baxter feels Chiefs only side that can catch Sundowns

Stuart Baxter sees Kaizer Chiefs as the only team that can derail Mamelodi Sundowns from winning their fifth consecutive Premiership title this season.

Sundowns lead third-placed Chiefs by 19 points, but the Amakhosi have four games in hand with two matches they failed to play in December still not decided yet.

But what makes Baxter believe Chiefs can still challenge Sundowns is that they still have to play against each other on May 8. “We are in a position where, after I checked the log, with three games which are nine points potentially, plus we have to play Sundowns again,” Baxter explained to the media yesterday.

“So that could be a 12 points swing and looking at that, we are not completely out of the picture, but if you are betting, I don’t think you can put your money on anybody catching Sundowns.

“I think we are the ones who got that chance and I believe in my players and in this football club. So many people would not agree with me but what we have to do as professionals is to find reasons for winning every game. We won’t throw [in] the towel, we will try to put pressure on Sundowns, but it is theirs to lose and it will be a massive upset if they were to lose it.”

Chiefs will face rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto derby at Orlando Stadium tomorrow at 3.30pm, and the 68-year-old feels a win will go a long way to cementing a place in the top two. “If we can take three points off this game it will cement our intentions and I think that’s important,” he said.

“The quicker we get this [the two games] sorted out, the easier it will be for us to bring some sort of pressure on Sundowns. That discussion is a very slim one, but as a Chiefs coach you have to be able to say that let's make the best we can from the situation we got.

“We know if we can beat Pirates that will cement us there and we have a game against Sundowns and if we win that one it will help.”

Chiefs will be without Samir Nurkovic who is serving a one-match suspension, while Cole Alexander and Sifiso Hlanti are still sidelined due to injuries.

Fixtures

Saturday: Baroka v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba, 3.30pm; Pirates v Chiefs, Orlando, 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Sekhukhune, Cape Town, 5pm; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe, 5.30pm; Maritzburg v Sundowns, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Chippa, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth, 3.30pm; Gallants v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba, 5.30pm.