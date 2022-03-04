Quality of student digs worry for NSFAS board

The board of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) has raised concerns about the state of some of the accommodation facilities for the fund's beneficiaries.



Speaking to Sowetan on Thursday, the chairperson of the NSFAS board, Ernest Khosa, said they had proposed centralised accommodation accreditation and management to the minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande, as its investment is more than R12bn per annum...