Fadlu Davids: The door is open for Gabadinho Mhango to take on Chiefs

Orlando Pirates co-coach Fadlu Davids has not ruled out striker Gabadinho Mhango being part of the Bucs team that will face Kaizer Chiefs in this weekend's Soweto derby, saying “the competition in the starting line-up is completely open”.

But Davids quickly added that, like any other player, the Malawian international must fight for his place.

“I don’t like to talk about single players,” Davids offered when asked of Mhango, who has played only 29 minutes in one of the six matches that Bucs have played in all competitions in 2022.

Mhango was expected to return to the Bucs starting XI after scoring three goals while helping Malawi qualify for the last 16 in the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon early this year.

Davids said he can't say Mhango, who has not scored in four league matches this season, will be part of the squad to tackle Chiefs in a DStv Premiership tie at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

“We treat all our 36 players the same. Definitely not only Mhango but Tshegofatsho Mabasa, (Boitumelo) Radiopane, who scores every week (in the reserve team) and looking at us and say 'hey when am I getting my opportunity?'.”

“But it's about managing the squad. Yes, as you saw in the past couple of matches he's (Mhango) been in the squad. This is only the signal of his performance in training.

“That's obviously putting him a step closer and fighting for his place. But so is Mabasa and so is Radiopane.

“In the past couple of matches, Mhango has been ahead of Mabasa and Radiopane. But they're working hard, they're pushing and fighting (Zakhele) Lepasa and (Kwame), Peprah. That competition is strong.

“We deal with all our players the same way, not just the strikers ... double six, wingbacks and wingers. (Thabiso) Monyane (right-back) is doing very well week in and week out and he's looking for his opportunity.

“But the player playing (Bandile Shandu) in that position at the moment is also pushing and doing well. There's competition throughout the squad. I can send the signal not only to one player but to the entire squad.

“All the players must work hard because that opportunity can come at any time. There are players that have big-match temperament and we know them. The competition in the starting line-up is completely open.”

Pirates are out of challenging Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title after playing another disappointing 0-0 draw at home against Cape Town City on Wednesday.

In total, Pirates have played 11 draws in 21 matches in the league and can finish only on 59 points if they win their nine remaining matches. Sundowns are already on 51 points, 19 ahead of Pirates after playing 22 games.

The best that Bucs can still fight for, starting on Saturday against a Chiefs side they've only beaten once and lost four against in the past five league matches, is second place which will give them a ticket to represent SA alongside league champions in next year's Caf Champions League.

Mhango was the best player for Pirates in the 2019-2020 season, finishing as a joint top scorer on 16 goals alongside Sundowns striker Peter Shalulile, who was playing for Highlands Park at the time. He's battled with form and injury in the past year and a half.