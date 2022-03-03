Barker impressed by Stellies' Diski side

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker is happy about the reserve side’s performance in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) as they are on top of the table.

The young Stellies team will continue to mount their title challenge when they take on Golden Arrows at noon on Saturday at the Idas Valley Sports Ground.

Evangelos Vellios's team managed to chase down Orlando Pirates and overtake them at the top. Stellies have 42 points while Pirates have 40 points in second with a game in hand. Stellenbosh's displays got acknowledgment from first-team coach Barker, who praised the players and coaches.

“We are very pleased and proud of our DDC team's performance. That's how we want to operate as a club. Our DDC team is very close to the first team,” said Barker.

“We integrate our training session so there's a lot of synergies. To see them doing as well as they are, maintaining that level and competing at the top end, is really justice for all the good work that the coaches are doing at that level and the amount of energy we put as a club into that team.

“So it's important for them to continue doing well.”

Barker said players could catch the eye of the first-team management with their performance. He singled out Liam de Kock and Athenkosi Mcaba as prime examples of players who have caught their attention with their regular displays.

“When the players are doing well, as they are doing, they do tend to stick their hands up to be selected for the first team because we work closely,” said Barker.

“Players like Liam de Kock have shown really good, consistent performances and he is now knocking on the door to get an opportunity [to play in the Premiership]. It happened with Athenkosi Mcaba at the beginning of the season with some really solid performances. There are other players also that are doing well. We are happy with the progress of the team.”

Fixtures

Saturday: Swallows v SuperSport United, Dobsonville Stadium, 10am; Chippa United v Marumo Gallants, Wolfson Stadium, 10am; Orlando Pirates v AmaZulu, Rand Stadium, 10am; Sekhukhune United v Maritzburg United, Makhulong Stadium, 12pm; Stellenbosch v Golden Arrows, Idas Valley Sports Ground, 12pm.

Sunday: (all start at 10am): TS Galaxy v Kaizer Chiefs, Tsakane Stadium; Baroka v Mamelodi Sundowns, Baroka FC Village; Cape Town City v Royal AM, Malta Park Sports Ground.