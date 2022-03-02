Stellies aim for second spot as they face Amazulu

Stellenbosch head coach Steve Barker has praised AmaZulu for their exploits in the CAF Champions League ahead of their DStv Premiership encounter today at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, 7.30pm.

AmaZulu has been one of the revelations in this season's CAF Champions League, they are currently in second place in Group B with six points. Barker noted their progress in the continental competition and how they have matched up with the big guns.

"It's a team AmaZulu that are doing well in the Champions League, there are big teams in the continent that AmaZulu are doing well against," said Barker.

The admiration will be put aside when the two teams meet in Durban as three points will be on offer. There's not much separating Stellies and Usuthu on the table. Barker's team is in fifth place with 30 points while Benni McCarthy's AmaZulu is in the seventh spot with 28 points having played two more games.

Barker emphasised the importance of their match with AmaZulu in terms of the meaning it can have on the log standings.

"We know a positive result against AmaZulu puts us back to joint second place with Royal Am, there's a lot to play for," Barker said.

"These are the type of games for me that become six-pointers, it's a massive game for us as a team. We want to rectify one or two things; we weren't as good as we should've been against Baroka and Swallows.

"We are well-prepared and looking forward to a big game against AmaZulu," said the former Usuthu coach.

AmaZulu are on-form at the moment after their win over ES Setif. Utility player Philani Zulu has urged his team to take the current form they have from the CAF Champions League to the important match against Stellenbosch.

"We as players are happy about the result we got against Setif, it gives us confidence going into the next game. We are determined and motivated, we know if we play the way we have been playing we'll win the game," said Zulu.

"Wednesday's match is very important because this year we have not won a league game. We have to take positives from the last game and take them to the Stellenbosch game because they are not an easy team. They are a good team that plays football as we do, so it's up to us to play well," he said.