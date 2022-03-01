Baroka reserves coach questions players' motivation

Baroka reserves head coach Matsemela Thoka has questioned the commitment of some of his players, saying some no longer had motivation to get better after receiving their PSL cards.

This comes after Baroka suffered a 3-1 loss to SuperSport United in the Diski Challenge at the Soshanguve Giant Stadium at the weekend.

Things have not been smooth for Thoka since he took over from Kgoloko Thobejane after chairman Khurishi Mphahlele saw fit to initiate a role switch between the two; the team dropped from fifth place to 11th recently.

Thoka, who was in charge of the first team in the previous season, leading them to a 10th-place finish in the DStv Premiership, has struggled to work his magic with young Baroka prospects.

“Since I’ve been with the Diski Challenge team, we are not doing well. I don’t know, maybe the boys do not understand me or maybe I’m expecting more because I was with the first team,” said Thoka.

“There are areas where they are not doing things well. I need to understand them and give them a chance,” he said.

Speaking to the Sowetan yesterday, Thoka blasted players who graduated from the academy structures and are part of the first team but remain the core of his side. He called out the players for their lack of commitment to the Diski Challenge team.

“Most of the players are training with the first team, seven or eight of our starting 11 train with the first team, they have PSL cards,” Thoka said.

“Maybe it’s a thing of relaxing, they have their PSL cards now, they no longer have that hunger of getting promoted. So when they come to the Diski they are no longer giving the effort like the hungry players.

“They think they’re already there. They play the Diski Challenge games for fun. It’s a problem but we have to keep working so they can understand.”

