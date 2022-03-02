Maduka defends Royal AM's recruitment of players

Royal AM’s upsurge this season is undoubtedly suggestive they’re more than capable of being giants of SA football in the near future.

Be that as it may be, recruiting ageing players could dent Thwihli Thwahla’s continuity and sustainability alike. Ricardo Nascimento (36), Thabo Matlaba (34) and the 32-year-old Mxolisi Macuphu headlined Royal’s January acquisitions.

The trio may have hit the ground running at the ostentatious Durban-based side but the truth is that their retirement days are fast-approaching, meaning younger players need to be integrated with the current squad if Royal are to maintain their rise for years to come.

Speaking to Sowetan yesterday, Royal's modest coach John Maduka dispelled fears that signing players over the age of 30 means the side’s future isn’t safeguarded. Maduka disclosed they brought the likes of Nascimento, Matlaba and Macuphu to build a strong foundation.

“There’s so much potential in our Diski team. The experience of these players is vital. Yes it’s very important to check the age of the players you sign, but building a strong foundation needs experienced players,’’ Maduka said.

“Our Diski team is full of talented players. There’s a player like [Khulekani] Shezi, he’s a quality player. There’s also Aya [referring to Ayabulela Maxwele], another gifted boy. So the plan is to start integrating them with these experienced players we have just signed. Our future is bright…there’s no need to stress that we are signing players who are over 30.’’

Macuphu, who arrived from TS Galaxy, has already scored three times from the same number of league games for Royal. Nascimento has formed a solid central defensive partnership with skipper Samuel Manganyi, keeping two clean sheets while also conceding twice in the three games he’s played for Thwihli Thwahla thus far. Matlaba has also started three games since arriving.

Royal will be hoping to maintain their blistering form when they take on Swallows at Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).