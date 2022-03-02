Soccer

Gallants aim to extend good run against Baroka

Defeat for Bakgaga will send them deeper in relegation zone

02 March 2022 - 07:33
Neville Khoza Journalist
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Struggling Baroka look a bit uncertain at the moment and Marumo Gallants will want to pile on their misery with a victory when the two sides meet in a DStv Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium today at 5pm.

Baroka will head into this fixture at the bottom of the table with only 14 points from 20 matches, having also suffered back-to-back defeats to Sekhukhune United and Kaizer Chiefs.

They currently face automatic relegation unless they turn things around soon. Gallants, on the other side, have improved under coach Dan Malesela and are eight points ahead of Bakgaga.

Unlike Baroka, Malesela’s charges have done well this year with two victories against Chippa United in the league and Santos in the Nedbank Cup, while drawing with Mamelodi Sundowns.

Midfielder Joseph Malongoane said they plan to continue with the good run they have under Malesela.

“You know that every coach has its own way of playing, so we are adjusting well as players, and the more we are together the more we understand what he wants from us,” Malongoane told Sowetan.

“So, it’s nice for us currently as it is easy to understand what he wants and we adjusted quickly.

“The most important thing now is to win every game.”

The 33-year-old, who made 13 appearances for the club in all competitions and scored twice while creating an assist, is pleased with the contribution he has made so far.

“Football is not about me. It is a team sport, so as long as I contribute towards the team and do what the coaches tell me to do, that’s the most important thing,” he said.

“We just have to prepare as a team and get ready for our next match and go there and give our best shot.”

A defeat for Baroka tonight could be the end of coach Kgoloko Thobejane despite the club insisting that his job is safe.

But should recent poor results continue with ten games remaining, the club will be forced to take action as they could find themselves facing automatic relegation.

