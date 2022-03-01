AmaZulu players gunning for home victory against Stellenbosch FC

AmaZulu FC players Philani Zulu and Keagan Buchanan are hoping that the positive momentum and form the side have shown in the Caf Champions League will propel them to their first DStv Premiership win this year when they play against Stellenbosch FC at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Wednesday evening (7.30pm).

Two goals by attacking midfielder Luvuyo Memela helped Usuthu to gain back-to-back 1-0 home victories against Horoya and ES Setif in the past two weeks, giving the Durban side great hope of advancing to the Champions League's quarterfinals.

Former Maritzburg United Kaizer Chiefs players, Zulu and Buchanan, said those two wins could be vital in giving them the confidence they need to overcome a Stellenbosch side that is also looking for its first win in all competitions this year.

Both teams will go to this match having experienced similar results on the domestic front, with a loss in the Nedbank Cup and a draw in their respective single league matches that they've played in 2022.

Gavin Barker's side has, however, performed much better than Benni McCarthy's Usuthu in the league, collecting 30 points from 19 outings and occupying fifth spot on the table, while Usuthu's place in the top half of the log is hanging by a thread with only five wins from 21 matches.

“The games are coming thick and fast for us and we're adjusting to a life in the Champions League,” said Buchanan of Usuthu's schedule.

“It's going to be tough to play them (Stellenbosch) because they'll probably be a bit fresher and they're a hard running and well structured team. But at the end of the day we obviously just need to focus on what it is that the coach wants us to implement on the day.

“We want continue with our form of winning, especially at home.”

Zulu, who featured prominently in the two Champions League matches, added that the win against Setif at the weekend gives them encouragement and they're hoping to continue where they left off when they host their Cape Town visitors.

AmaZulu will have to also improve on their home wins in the league, with the last one of the three coming towards the end of December last year against log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

“We haven't won a match in the PSL this year but our performance against Setif gives us encouragement and hope that we can win, starting with our home game against Stellenbosch,” said Zulu who joined AmaZulu at the beginning of the current campaign.