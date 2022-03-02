City ready to take on rampaging Pirates side

Cape Town City left-back Terrence Mashego has detailed why facing Orlando Pirates after nine days of no competitive game can be both advantageous and disadvantageous for them.

City and Pirates meet this afternoon in a league tie at Orlando Stadium at 5.30pm. Going into this game, the Citizens haven’t played a competitive match since beating Golden Arrows 1-0 in another league clash on February 20.

On the other hand, Pirates last played on Sunday, where they thumped Swazi side Royal Leopards 6-2 in their third CAF Confederation Cup game at Mbombela Stadium. Mashego has explained why their nine-day rest mightn’t give them an edge over the Sea Robbers today.

“We’ve prepared very well. We had a good full week to prepare because we didn’t play this past weekend, we used that time to train. That we didn’t play this past weekend might be an advantage and disadvantage,’’ Mashego told Sowetan yesterday.

“When you go for like more than five days without playing, that might mean you lose momentum but again it might be an advantage that we’re well-rested. Pirates gained momentum by playing on Sunday but again that can mean they are fatigued.’’

The Bafana Bafana man disclosed they’ll deploy a cautious approach, having witnessed Pirates putting six goals past Leopards on Sunday. Mashego insinuated a clean sheet is going to be their priority today.

“We just have to be cautious. We must make sure we don’t concede. We must be alert at the back because they showed by scoring six in the Confed Cup that they can score goals if you make mistakes at the back,’’ said the City left-back.

City have been blowing hot and cold this team. Their inconsistency casts doubts on their their top-four target. However, Mashego doesn’t doubt they’ll earn a slot inside the top-four bracket at the end of the term.

“When the season started we made it clear that our goal was to finish inside the top-four [on the bracket of the log]. Yes, we’ve had our ups and downs but I believe not all is lost. I am positive we will still finish inside the top-four,’’ noted Mashego.