Zothwane blames fatigue for Uthongathi's loss

Uthongathi head coach Papi Zothwane has lamented his side’s performance after their 2-0 loss to Polokwane City in the GladAfrica Championship over the weekend at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Zothwane's team suffered only their fourth loss of the season, the defeat meant they failed to keep up with the movers and shakers of the GladAfrica Championship. Uthongathi is in eighth place on the log with 28 points and will be keen to move up the table.

When reflecting on his team's showing in Limpopo, the former Bafana Bafana international was honest, saying they did not bring anything on the day against City. "My team didn't do well," said Zothwane.

"Polokwane City deserved to win the game because they wanted it more than us. Maybe on our side, it was fatigue but we didn't play well. They deserved to win because they fought; on our side, there was nothing much we gave on the day," he said.

Continuing to decipher the loss, Zothwane pinned it down to fatigue caused by the recent heavy schedule. Since the league action returned on February 19, Uthongathi played three matches and by the third game against City, his players had their legs give up on them.

"We played three games in seven days, I think it was too much for some of our players," said Zothwane. You can't change the team that has been doing well in the previous games, maybe I had to change some of the players but you always want to keep the core."

Zothwane and his team will shift their focus to Free State Stars as the two teams will meet on Saturday at the Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium (3.30pm). Stars are a place above Uthongathi on the table and Zothwane wants his side to go all out for a win so they don't fall behind.

"When coming to Free State Stars, we just have to regenerate, give the boys rest so they can recover. We want to win the game because we want to finish in a good position."

Results:

Venda Football Academy 0, Richards Bay 1; TS Sporting 0, Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila 0; Cape Town All Stars 1, Cape Town Spurs 0; University of Pretoria 1, Black Leopards 0; Jomo Cosmos 0, Hungry Lions 0; Free State Stars 2, Pretoria Callies 2; Polokwane City 2, Uthongathi FC 0; JDR Stars 1, Platinum City Rovers 2.