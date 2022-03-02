Soccer

Sundowns take aim at Galaxy after Al Ahly win

Mngqithi warned his charges not to be complacent

02 March 2022 - 07:16
Neville Khoza Journalist
Manqoba Mngqithi co-coach of Mamelodi Sundowns is looking forward to more wins in the Dstv premiership.
Image: Kabelo Leputu/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi insists they will not show any complacency when they visit TS Galaxy in the DStv Premiership match at Mbombela Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

The Brazilians will head into this fixture on the back of a historic 1-0 victory over Al Ahly in Cairo in the CAF Champions League at the weekend.

While Mngqithi admitted that their confidence is at an  all-time high after pulling off that famous win, he stated that they have built a culture to avoid complacency at the club.

“I think the win against Al Ahly raised our spirits. We’ve not played some of our best football in the previous matches up until the game against Al Merrikh where we were satisfied,” Mngqithi explained to the club media department.

“Even Baroka, we were satisfied with how we played. Unfortunately, the results in both matches didn’t favor us. But now to get a big one like this against Al Ahly; everybody is now hyped up and looking forward to continuing where we ended.

“It’s always a catch 22 situation, to be honest, but I think the culture that we’ve embraced as a club is one that we want to win every match that we play.

“And that culture is seen even in friendly matches that we play to still give the same intensity, the same power and willingness to go out and perform.”

The 50-year-old added that they can’t allow themselves to be caught out in that historic win as they need to focus on all their remaining matches.

“As coaches, on the other hand, we also need to be very close to the players and make them understand that this milestone, as small as they are of beating Al Ahly and finding yourself in probably in a comfortable space in the league does not mean anything if you have not won any trophy,” he said.

“So, they must focus on all their matches that we have to play and as it is now in the league every match in the last four or five is going to be like a cup final.”

Mngqithi expects a difficult match from Galaxy as feels they have improved and that his side will need to be at their best if they are to get a result.

Fixtures

Tonight: Gallants v Baroka, Peter Mokaba 5pm; Pirates v Cape Town City, Orlando 5.30pm; AmaZulu v Stellenbosch, Moses Mabhida 7.30pm; Galaxy v Sundowns, Mbombela 7.30pm.

Saturday: Baroka v Galaxy, Peter Mokaba 3.30pm; Pirates v Chiefs, Orlando 3.30pm; Cape Town City v Sekhukhune, Cape Town 5pm; SuperSport v AmaZulu, Lucas Moripe 5.30pm; Maritzburg v Sundowns, Harry Gwala 7.30pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Chippa, Princess Magogo 3.30pm; Royal v Swallows, Chatsworth 3.30pm; Gallants v Stellenbosch, Peter Mokaba.

