Stellies set target of 20 wins in Diski Challenge

Vellios's high flyers face Chiefs test

25 February 2022 - 08:37
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Stellenbosch reserves coach Evangelos Vellios.
Image: Grant Pitcher

Stellenbosch reserves coach Evangelos Vellios wants his team to work towards the target of winning 20 games this season ahead of their DStv Diski Challenge encounter with Kaizer Chiefs  on Saturday at the FNB Stadium (10am).

Vellios's team is in second place on the log with 39 points, only one point behind log leaders Orlando Pirates.  

“In terms of the consistency, we have given the boys a target they must achieve every three games. We try to focus on that and not look beyond that,” he said. 

“I think the boys have shown a lot of resilience and consistency. Focusing on those small little targets has allowed them to remain consistent as we attack the league. We try not to think too much about the log but rather the targets.”

Stellenbosch's position on the log and current form makes them one of the favourites for the reserve league title. But Vellios has downplayed his side's title aspirations, saying they are focusing on players graduating to the first team. 

“Trying to win the Diski Challenge, I wouldn't say it's a priority, it's more of a want. Our priority is to develop players and have them break through to the first team. That's something we have been very successful with,” he said. 

“Of course, with over just about a third of the season gone we are going to give it a go. We have given the boys the target of winning 20 games this season, which could win us the title or put us in a top position. 

“If other teams win more than that, we can't control it. We just want to achieve our targets and our ultimate priority.” 

Fixtures

Saturday: Golden Arrows v Maritzburg United, Princess Magogo Stadium, 10am; Kaizer Chiefs v Stellenbosch, FNB Stadium, 10am; Orlando Pirates v Cape Town City, Rand Stadium,12pm. 

Sunday: Marumo Gallants v TS Galaxy, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am; Royal AM v Chippa United, Mpumalanga Stadium, 10am; SuperSport United v Baroka, Soshanguve Giant Stadium, 10am.

