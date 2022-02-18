SuperSport take on limping Gallants in Diski Challenge

SuperSport United mentor Thabo September wants his charges to finish off their chances when they take on David Mathebula's Marumo Gallants in the DStv Diski Challenge match on Saturday at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (10am).

The young Matsatsantsa were given a 3-0 lashing by Golden Arrows in the previous round of reserve league fixtures. The defeat meant the Pretoria team remained on 25 points and they are in seventh place on the log.

September did not read much into the loss to the Durban outfit, saying it was simply not their day in front of goal but he was pleased with their execution of play. He's asking for more of the same in Saturday's game... with goals added.

“We performed very well last week, just that we didn't convert. We lost 3-0 but we performed very well,” said September. “It's just going to be a continuation of that. The only thing we need to do in Polokwane is to score goals. There won't be too much change in how we approach the game.”

Marumo Gallants are at the bottom of the log with 12 points. The last time these two met in the first half of the season, the match ended in a goalless draw. Gallants were conservative in the approach to the game.

Now that they are playing at home, September expects Gallants to be a different prospect. “They are playing at home and they are not in a good position. I'm expecting them to be more advanced, I expect them to be free,” he said.

“I have to work on my players. I know David will work on his players as well. The last game we played was 0-0. So all we need this time is goals. David and Marumo will be ready for us but we have to be extra vigilant,” said September.

Reserve league fixtures

Saturday: Chippa United v Orlando Pirates, Wolfson Stadium, 10am; Maritzburg United v Swallows, Harry Gwala Stadium, 10am; Marumo Gallants v SuperSport United, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, 10am; Stellenbosch v Mamelodi Sundowns, Idas Valley Sports Ground, 12pm.

Sunday: Royal AM v Golden Arrows, Mpumalanga Stadium, 10am; TS Galaxy Reserves v Sekhukhune United, Tsakane Stadium, 10am.