Makhanya applauds Galaxy's impressive showing

Following their 4-1 win over Sekhukhune United Reserves in the DStv Diski Challenge on Sunday at the Tsakane Stadium, TS Galaxy reserves head coach Ashley Makhanya applauded his team’s performances in recent weeks.

In the doubleheaders they have played with Sekhukhune over the past two matchdays, TG Galaxy had an aggregate score of 8-1. The back to back wins have seen them climb up to fifth place on the table.

"Obviously, as the season progress the work being done shows, players improve individually and as a team; there's been improvement in the team and individuals," said Makhanya.

"That's what we appreciate, as we play and train, players get better and they achieve consistency. That's something difficult with young players; it takes time but also you have to work consistently regularly.

"With a small group, you're able to do more and help the individual, you get a lot of repetition and players will improve and have clarity in how you want the team to play and each individual to apply themselves.

"The attitude, desire and willingness of the players to get better, is fundamental. People get better because they have a desire to get better. If the training is good and consistent, with the right mentality, then they are going to get better," Makhanya.

TS Galaxy are still in the mix for the title but that's not the main objective for Makhanya and his coaching staff. Their main goal for the season is to see members in their squad get promotions to the first team.

"If by the end of the season we have two three players training permanently with the first team, then we have done our job. We already have three that are training with the first team.

"We are hoping that one day this season they can make the debuts, the head coaches are happy with them. That is progress," Makhanya said.

Results

Marumo Gallants 1 - 3 SuperSport United; Chippa United Reserves 3 - 2 Orlando Pirates; Maritzburg United 3 - 2 Swallows; Stellenbosch 3 - 0 Mamelodi Sundowns; Cape Town City 4 - 3 Baroka; TS Galaxy 4 - 1 Sekhukhune United; Royal AM 2 - 2 Golden Arrows; AmaZulu Reserves 0 - 2 Kaizer Chiefs.