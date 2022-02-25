Mayoyo cautious as Stars look to up ante against Callies

Free State Stars head coach Innocent Mayoyo wants to aim for back-to-back wins when they take on Pretoria Callies in a GladAfrica Championship clash tomorrow at Globe Park (3.30pm).

The Bethlehem managed to grab a 2-1 away win against Cape Town Spurs during the midweek matches. Now they will hope to get their second win on the spin and bolster their aspirations of making it to the promotional playoff places.

Currently, Ea Lla Koto are in seventh place on the log with 29 points and now they are keen on building an impressive winning streak and find themselves among the contenders. Mayoyo, who has played for Free State Stars in the past, sees this weekend's game with Callies as a key point in their season

"Our main objective for this weekend is to find ourselves swimming with the sharks, we want to be in the bracket of the big boys," said Mayoyo.

"I'm one person who believes in the process, I'm really happy with us starting by not winning and then going to win the next game. Since I have been in the team, I've been trying to get back-to-back wins to get momentum.

"This will be the first time I'm trying to get a second win consecutively. I'm allowing the process to take its course. We are looking at having stability, especially now that the boys are getting to understand my work ethic and training methodologies," Mayoyo said.

Mayoyo warned that they will not take Callies lightly. Their visitors from the capital city are in 12th place on the log and are fresh off a 2-0 win over Black Leopards.

"The team that we are playing has not lost in the last two games. That makes us to be cautious. "We are not going to undermine anybody and we'll take every game as serious as possible," said Mayoyo.

Fixtures

Tomorrow (all at 3.30pm): Cape Town All Stars v Cape Town Spurs, Parow Park; University of Pretoria v Black Leopards, ABSA Tuks Stadium; Jomo Cosmos v Hungry Lions, Vosloorus Stadium; Free State Stars v Pretoria Callies, Goble Park; Polokwane City v Uthongathi, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium; JDR Stars v Platinum City Rover, Soshanguve Giant Stadium.

Sunday (all at 3.30pm): Venda Football Academy v Richards Bay, Thohoyandou Stadium; TS Sporting v Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila, Kabokweni Stadium.