Lions hope young duo sink teeth into Leinster

Lions youngsters Jordan Hendrikse and Wandisile Simelane are the headline inclusions in the starting line-up by head coach Ivan van Rooyen for Friday's United Rugby Championship match away against Leinster of Ireland at the RDS Arena at 9.35pm.

The Lions have lacked a bit of spark and bite in their backline this season and they would hope the duo of flyhalf Hendrikse and outside centre Simelane will provide it. The two came off the bench against the Stormers in the previous round and they were impressive in their brief cameo.

Now they will start against the second-placed Irish provincial side, who have been dominant in the competition this season. Leinster have won eight of their 10 games.

Van Rooyen elaborated on the thinking behind slotting Hendrikse and Simelane in from the start, as they go in search of a third win of the season.

“I think with Jordan he's recovered well after his injury. We all know how good he was for us before he got injured,” he said. “He brings that element of physicality and a kicking game. He came off the bench in the previous game and he's ready to lead us at 10 and lead the team in attack and defence.

“Wandisile, it was a bit of rotation with the centres. We all know that he'll bring that attacking element for us. It's going to be a nice tight game. We know that they are keen to attack and we know that once we get that opportunity to do so, we'll exploit that.”

Lions captain Jaco Kriel warned his troops to brace themselves for a tough outing against Leinster. What will also make it hard for the Johannesburg franchise is the predicted snowy and windy conditions.

“They did well last year. They showed they can keep the ball for multiple phases. Leinster is probably the best in the competition in terms of keeping the ball and going through phases no matter the weather. It's going to be a difficult challenge,” said Kriel.