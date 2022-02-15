Festival of goals in Diski Challenge as Mzolo scores brace for Arrows

Matchday 17 in the DStv Diski Challenge saw 28 goals being scored in two days. The recent round of action in the reserve league was the most exciting in the season so far.

The likes of TS Galaxy , Royal AM and Stellenbosch FC were among the teams that participated in the festival of goals.

Galaxy saw off Sekhukhune United on Saturday at Makhulong Stadium. The Rockets ran riot as they won 4-0, courtesy of goals from Nkosinathi Sibande, Koketso Modise, Letoke Mahlase and Kamogelo Sebelebele. The Mpumalanga side is in a comfortable fifth place on the log, while Sekhukhune United are battling at the bottom in 15th place.

Royal AM had a big win on Saturday as they dispatched Baroka FC 5-2. The goals saw Royal AM move above Baroka on the table on goal difference, they are in eight while Baroka are in ninth, both sides are level on 23 points.

Second-placed Stellenbosch played out an entertaining 4-2 match with Swallows. The tennis scoreline like win took Stellenbosch to 36 points on the table, taking them within four points of leaders Orlando Pirates. Mervin Boji, Liam de Lock, Tshepo Myeni, Devin Titus were in the goals for Stellies. Swallows tried to mount a comeback in the later stages of the match but could only get two consolation goals through Ian Makaringe and Tiniko Sithole.

There was a win for Mamelodi Sundowns, their head coach Surprise Moriri would have been delighted by the 2-1 win against Marumo Galants as his team are getting consistently positive results. Kaizer Chiefs bounced back to winning ways with a 3-2 victory over AmaZulu.

There was a hattrick for Golden Arrows striker Samkelo Mzolo in his side's 3-0 win over SuperSport. Mzolo's goals accounted for the three points Arrows took back to Durban.