Mncube not awed by the euphoria of maiden goal

Brimming with optimism after netting his first goal in the Premiership in their 4-0 win over Baroka on Sunday, Sekhukhune United winger Vusimuzi “Skheshe” Mncube has emphasised the importance of not getting carried away.

Sekhukhune host struggling Swallows, who have gone six DStv Premiership games without a win, at Ellis Park Stadium in a league clash tomorrow (5.30pm). Having shown flashes of brilliance during his days at second-tier side JDR Stars in 2019, Mncube has struggled to impress in the Premiership.

However, his maiden goal in the elite division seems to have given Mncube new hope. The 28-year-old right-winger is eager to maintain his scoring run. Skheshe’s wish is that Babina Noko build on their display against Baroka while staying grounded.

“It felt very good to score my first goal for the team. I am hoping to score more goals. It was actually my first professional goal, so it was really a special moment. I want to continue scoring and help the team win,” Mncube said.

“We know as professional players that we always need to guard against complacency. We need to replicate what we displayed against Baroka in all our remaining matches, starting against Swallows. The mood is the camp is very good. The guys are in high spirits; that's what a win does to a team.”

Meanwhile, heading into their game against high-flying Royal AM at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Sunday afternoon, SuperSport United's veteran left-back Onismor Bhasera has disclosed that they have tried new combinations at training.

“We’ve been working on different combinations in preparing for our game against Royal AM. We’re playing at home, we need to go there and show that we’re playing at home,” said Bhasera.

“If we keep a clean sheet, because we always get a goal, we will have good chances to win. The aim is to get an early goal instead of trying to kill the game off at a later stage of the match.”