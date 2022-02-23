Chilly weather in Algeria won't deter determined Banyana

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis believes her players won’t struggle with adjusting to the weather conditions in Algeria when they'll be playing in the second leg of their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier today.

The match against hosts Algeria will be played at the Stade Omar Hamadi in Algiers (6.30pm).

SA go into the second leg with a two-goal lead after defeating The Fennecs 2-0 in the first leg at Orlando last Friday. Hilda Magaia and Thembi Kgatlana were on target.

Weather forecast for Algiers today is set at a cool high of 17° Celsius on a mostly cloudy day with and heavy breeze expected.

Ellis is confident that despite a somewhat gloomy forecast, her players will do well as many of them play in Europe and are used to similar conditions.

"With regards to the weather, I think our players from Europe will adapt better. They are currently in similar type of weather, going into spring," said Ellis.

"A lot of them struggled a bit with the heat in SA (at Orlando), that's why we had to make the changes we made in the second half.

"I think they will thrive in this type of weather (in Algiers), considering we had a lot of players based in Europe in our lineup; it will suit us as much as it will suit them."

The esteemed coach added that Banyana Banyana approach today will be different as they would not be adventurous and on the front foot as per norm. She said they plan on being pragmatic and compact.

"We have to be better in our position playing, I think we gave the ball away a lot in the first game. We have got to be a little bit more patient, and not force play in our build-up.

"The training we set up was based on us being in possession and them coming at us. We have to make sure we concentrate, compact and very organised," Ellis said.

The winner will qualify for the 2022 AWCN final tournament to be hosted by Morocco from July 2 to 23.