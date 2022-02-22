Allan carries AmaTuks' hopes against Uthongathi

University of Pretoria defender Keegan Allan was delighted to score his first professional goal during his side’s 2-1 win over Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in a GladAfrica Championship clash at the weekend.

Goals from Samuel Julies and Allan were enough to give Tlisane Motaung's team the win at the Thohoyandou Stadium. The three points took AmaTuks' points tally for the season to 28. They are in fifth place on the log.

Allan joined AmaTuks from Tshwane crosstown rivals Mamelodi Sundowns after he left them in search of playing time and growth.

He has been in brilliant form of late. In the 2-0 Nedbank Cup round of 32 win against Chippa United, Allan won the man-of-the-match award.

He followed up that performance with another brilliant one against TTM at the weekend. The victory proved especially memorable for Allan as he scored his first professional goal, and it was the winning goal. But he did not get the reaction he wanted from his teammates, as they were confused about the source of the goal.

“It was a good feeling to score my first professional goal,” said Allan. “I wanted to go celebrate. I was waiting for people to come [join in the goal celebration] and no-one came. I was lonely. I wanted people to come and dance and no-one came.

“I was very happy; I'm thankful to the team. Leaving with three points, that was the most important thing.”

Motaung's side will be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to Durban to take on Uthongathi at the Princess Magogo Stadium at 3.30pm. The AmaTuks coach believes his players can cope with having to play two games within a short space of time.

“It's going to be a mountain to climb but as a team we prepared well,” said Motaung.

“It will be a difficult match, of course; they have players like Issa Sarr and they have a coach in Papi Zothwane who has been in the game for a long time.

“We have to be ready, we have to impose [our game] and be very aggressive against their players. I think we have what it takes in terms of the quality of players that we have to play two games in three days.”

NFD fixtures

Tuesday: Cape Town Spurs v Free State Stars, Parow Park, 3pm; Uthongathi FC v University of Pretoria, Princess Magogo Stadium, 3.30pm; Richards Bay v Jomo Cosmos, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium, 3.30pm; Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v JDR Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium, 3.30pm.

Wednesday (all times 3.30pm): Black Leopards v Cape Town All Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium; Pretoria Callies v Venda Football Academy, Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium.