Clash with Algeria a must-win - Jane

Banyana Banyana midfielder Refiloe Jane has emphasised that the team must get a good result in the first leg of their Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier against Algeria at Orlando Stadium at 3pm on Friday.

The AC Milan star joined up with Banyana's squad in Johannesburg at the start of the week alongside other overseas-based players.

Jane wants the team to get a good result at home in their encounter with the Fennecs and leave themselves in a strong position for the second leg on February 23 in Algiers.

“We are looking forward to what lies ahead. We just need to stay focused and prepare ourselves, and get the best possible result we can on Friday,” said Jane.

“It will be important for the team to get a positive result and have an advantage, so that when we go to Algeria, no matter what the circumstances we face, they won't derail us. We don't know what's going to happen when we're out there, so we have to make sure we cover all our bases here at home and get a positive result.”

Banyana last played Algeria in 2014 and they won the match 5-1. Jane believes that this time around it won't be that easy. “It's been a while since we played Algeria. A lot has happened between then and now,” said the Soweto-born midfielder.

“We have to make sure we don't take them for granted. We know what happened to us when we wanted to qualify for the Olympics against Botswana, so we don't want the disappointment of not qualifying for Awcon.

“It will be important for us to go out there and create a lot of chances and make sure we get a positive result before jetting off to Algeria,” said Jane.