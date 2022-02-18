Soccer

We must play in Awcon, World Cup – Van Wyk

Skipper says 2014 win against Algeria no reference point

18 February 2022 - 08:19
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
South African captain Janine Van Wyk with her Banyana coach Desiree Ellis.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images

Banyana Banyana captain Janine van Wyk says the team is determined to make the country proud when they take on Algeria in an Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifier at Orlando Stadium at 3pm on Friday.

The expectation on the shoulders of SA's women's team to win every game has grown in recent years and the mood was dampened when they lost 3-0 to Zambia in a friendly match last weekend. The game featured an understrength Banyana, but now the team will be back to full strength when they take on their North African counterparts. 

Desiree Ellis's team failed to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were held last year in Japan, and they are determined not to miss out on another major tournament. 

“The country expects results. They don't look at the background of what we are working at and what the coach is trying to do,” said skipper Van Wyk. 

“We have had team meetings since we got to camp and every player here knows the importance of the journey – to qualify for the Awcon and World Cup. Every game and training session we have, that's at the back of our minds. We are working towards something and we're all on the same page. 

“Today's game is very important, because it is a home leg. We need to make sure we get a good result,” she said.

Van Wyk was part of the Banyana side that defeated Algeria 5-1 back in 2014 but she believes that match can't be used as a reference point. 

She warned against complacency from her side, saying they should not take Algeria for granted as they have improved their footballing standards over the years.

“We shouldn't take them lightly, they will come out strong,” said Van Wyk. 

“Every country has improved so much in football on the female side, they have invested in their football. That means that Algeria's quality has improved as well. 

“Some of them play in the French league. We already know we'll be up against quality. We have prepared hard,” she said. 

After Friday's match SA will travel to Algeria for the second leg on February 23 in Algiers.

