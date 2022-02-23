Mdluli bounces back after six years of no action

Moffat Mdluli’s six-year absence away from professional football has made him realise who really are his true friends.

Mdluli revealed to Sowetan that during those years when he didn’t have a team after he left Free State Stars, who were relegated then, most of his so-called "best friends" stood from a distance as he sank into depression.

But soon after joining Royal AM last season to end his frustration without any income, the defensive midfielder said some of those friends tried to rekindle their relationships with him.

“It was tough for me because even the friends you think are your friends walked away from me and you had to motivate yourself every day,” Mdluli explained to Sowetan.

“I would train every month in the morning whether it’s cold, raining or hot. So, through hard work and dedication, it got me here. I am a different person, I’m mature and experienced what I have experienced and I don’t blame anyone.”

The 32-year-old, who also played for SuperSport United and Polokwane City in the past, is grateful for the opportunity he was given now by Royal.

He plans to repay the faith shown in him by helping the club as he has returned from the injury. “It was really hard getting money to support my son,” he said.

“It was tough, but I kept on pushing and when Royal AM gave me a call, I felt like I was ready that time because they wanted to see if I was still fit and I could still contribute.

“So, they were happy with that and I’m grateful for that and I’m happy with everything. They will always have a special space in my heart. Coming from not playing for six years to getting a team like this, if it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here.”

During that frustrating period, Mdluli was participating in five-a-side football for Orlando Pirates and said the money he was getting was not enough to survive. “Even though it was giving me money, it was not a lot and I thank God because I never had injuries and discipline problems.

“I worked hard for this opportunity because when it came, I was ready. For anyone who is going through something like this, you should not give up.

“My advise is, if you feel you can still do it, push yourself every day. I know it is not easy but try to motivate yourself and be around positive people.”