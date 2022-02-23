Cops vs Robbers gunfire exchange area a good place, says resident

Lopes’ home is just 80 metres away from the house in which 25 cash-in-transit robbers exchanged gunfire with police, leading into eight of them dying on Monday

Fransesco Damota Lopes, 92, has lived in The Hill, southern Johannesburg, for 39 years but he only experienced his very first crime incident two weeks ago.



Lopes told Sowetan that robbers cut the electric fence he built in 1983 with his own hands...