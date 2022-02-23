Cops vs Robbers gunfire exchange area a good place, says resident
Lopes’ home is just 80 metres away from the house in which 25 cash-in-transit robbers exchanged gunfire with police, leading into eight of them dying on Monday
Fransesco Damota Lopes, 92, has lived in The Hill, southern Johannesburg, for 39 years but he only experienced his very first crime incident two weeks ago.
Lopes told Sowetan that robbers cut the electric fence he built in 1983 with his own hands...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.