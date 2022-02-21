Galaxy shines bright as Swallows fail to take flight

TS Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic has hailed his side’s character following their hard-fought 1-0 victory over Swallows in the DStv Premiership match at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

The win saw the Rockets move away from the bottom of the DStv Premiership table and they have now recorded two back-to-back victories in the league and the Nedbank Cup.

Ramovic feels they are now heading in the right direction, but urged his players to remain calm as they are not out of danger yet. “We played against a tough team and it was not easy to win against them, they played well also,” Ramovic told the Galaxy media department.

“I’m just happy that we won, but I also have to give the team a lot of credit for the fight, how we stuck together and how we fought for each other and I also have to give credit to my entire coaching staff. We worked as a team and we just have to keep going.

“We have 12 more games. It is not easy now because everybody can beat anyone. So we have to be clear about it and stay calm and remain humble. We also have to go to the next game, prepare well and fight for three points as well.”

Augustine Kwem scored the only goal in the first half as the 10-man Galaxy held on for the win to move above Swallows with 16 points from 18 matches.

The German mentor said he is pleased with the progress his side has made after the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations recess.

“This is the right step in the right direction but we have 12 more games and we just have to fight for every point and it will be tough until the end,” he said.

“We will do our best and hopefully we will get out as soon as possible from the danger zone. I’m happy with the progress but, as I said, we have 12 more games. We just have to keep going – every point is important for us.”

The Rockets will be looking to continue with their recent good run when they visit AmaZulu at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida 7.30pm.

Friday: Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chippa v Gallants, Sisa Dukashe 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Ellis Park 5.30pm; Baroka v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba 7.30pm.

Sunday: SuperSport v Royal, Lucas Moripe 3.30pm.