Kerr believes Swallows will still fly high

Experience in saving relegation candidates will count

21 February 2022 - 08:51
Neville Khoza Journalist
Swallows coach Dylan Kerr.
Swallows coach Dylan Kerr.
Image: Shaun Roy/BackpagePix

Having saved Baroka, Black Leopards, and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila from relegation before, Swallows coach Dylan Kerr has vowed to use that experience to help the Soweto side remain in the DStv Premiership as well.

Swallows now find themselves in big trouble in the relegation zone after their 0-1 defeat to fellow strugglers TS Galaxy at Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

With 10 games remaining before the end of the season, Kerr wants his side to have team spirit and camaraderie in the remaining matches.

“I have been in the situation three times before with 10 games to play and needed five results,” Kerr told the club’s media department after the match. “It was worse because the other three teams didn’t have the quality that Swallows have.

“The problem is the team spirit, camaraderie and the togetherness... with the other teams it  was there. I saw a great work ethic. A great philosophy of football played at Stellenbosch, which is a tricky place to go to with them being so high in the league and doing well at home.

“We went there and dominated the game and what I know as a former player when you do well like that, you make sure you do the same in the next match. You don’t go the opposite way. Now we have to go back to training with a preparation of getting the players ready and motivated, even more, to make sure we get the three points.”

What frustrated Kerr during the defeat to Galaxy is decision making as he believes they were poor. “After the Stellenbosch game, I was very disappointed in the decision making, which cost us three points against them,” he said.

“But today [Saturday] it was far worse because we took a game from Galaxy from the start and I thought we played some good football and the energy levels were fantastic.

“But poor decision in passing, poor decision in crossing, poor decision in controlling the ball turning and not turning. And we worked on these things, especially a day before training because it is always nice to have freshness in your mind a day before a game. I think we got 13 attempts but none on target, bad decisions that ended up costing me three points.”

