Benni heaps praise on 'good' Amazulu

AmaZulu head coach Benni McCarthy has backed his troops to be the surprise package in this season’s CAF Champions League after their historic win over Horoya AC on Friday at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Luvuyo Memela scored Usuthu’s first CAF Champions League goal, which gave them their first win in the continental competition. They managed to outwit the more seasoned Guinean opponents, using their home advantage to full use.

McCarthy was pleased with how his team went about getting the win, dominating Horoya in all spheres of the match. “I want to congratulate my players for the splendid performance,” said McCarthy.

“If you're a football lover and you don’t like what AmaZulu did, then you must change and watch the winter Olympics. My team was really good, very disciplined, very organised. We didn’t give away much. Pity we didn’t score more than the one goal,” said the former Bafana Bafana ace.

Now the Durban outfit is in second place in group B with three points, level with third-placed ES Setif from Algeria. Raja Casablanca from Morocco tops the group with six points and Horoya is at the bottom with no points.

Given they have thrown their hat as a contender to progress in the group with their first win, McCarthy has dared his team to embrace the underdog tag and take the CAF Champions League by storm. “We stake our claim, we’re not just AmaZulu who’s a novice in this competition, we are not here to form the numbers. Our intention [is to go far].

“Yes, we know it is extremely difficult, most people won’t give us a chance or opportunity but I think we have as good of a chance of getting through stages and surprising a lot of people. There’s still a lot of growth in this team,” said McCarthy.

AmaZulu now will shift their attention to the DStv Premiership. They take on TS Galaxy tomorrow at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 7.30pm.