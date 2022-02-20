Mokwena confident Sundowns have enough resources to fill Saavedra gap

Mamelodi Sundowns have options in attack if the injury to Bolivian signing Erwin Saavedra proves serious, Brazilians co-coach Rulani Mokwena has said.

Playmaker Saavedra limped off in the 38th minute, replaced by Thabiso Kutumela, of Downs' 0-0 Caf Champions League Group A draw against Sudan's Al-Merrikh at neutral Al Salam Stadium on Cairo on Saturday.

Signed from Club Bolivar in the January transfer window, Saavedra was playing just his third game for the Pretoria giants.

Mokwena, as Sundowns remain in Cairo for their big clash against Pitso Mosimane's Al Ahly on Saturday, was asked if injuries to Saavedra and Gaston Sirino, and star striker Peter Shalulile's dry spell, might represent a crisis in attack for his team.

“The reality is we still have possibilities within the squad. That's why we've got to find the solutions and why we are here as coaches,” the coach said.

“If we have no possibilities of using the strikers that's the situation that's presented to us and therefore we've got to find different solutions to the problems.

“Fortunately we worked on things in this break, in different structures in attack, to try to see whether we could play a different way without some of our strikers.

“In a friendly against TS Galaxy at Chloorkop we worked on different organisational forms and were able to find a bit of joy.

“But it is what it is. It depends how you want to look at it, and I always say life is about perspective — it depends which pair of glasses you want to use.