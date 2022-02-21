Libyan team burst Bucs’ bubble with 3-2 win

Siyabonga Mpontshane had a night to forget as Orlando Pirates suffered a 2-3 defeat to Al-Ittihad in the second match of their CAF Confederation Cup Group B last night at Martyrs of February Stadium in Libya.

Mpontshane will want to forget this performance in a hurry as he should have done better in all the three goals he conceded.

Having started their journey in this group positively with a 2-0 victory over JD Saoura, the Buccaneers were hoping to build on that with another victory yesterday, but it was not to be.

The hosts got off to a dream start when they opened the scoring with the match just 14 minutes old from Sanad Al Ouarfait with a telling free-kick outside the area, which beat Mpontshane on the near post.

Despite being a goal down, Pirates dominated possessions as they looked for an equaliser. Their efforts were rewarded when Bandile Shandu equalised with a shot outside the box.

But the hosts restored their lead a minute later through Muad Eisay, who curled a shot outside the box Mpontshane should have done better to save that ball but misjudged it only to be beaten.

Despite the disappointment, Pirates searched for an equaliser and Shandu completed his brace at the stroke of halftime from a goalmouth scramble to make it 2-2 going into the interval. Pirates continued with their dominance in the second half as they looked to take a lead for the first time, but against it was the hosts who restored their lead seven minutes from the restart.

Omar Al Khouja exposed Mpontshane, who was out of his goal line, and took a shot that easily beat him. Mpontshane would have done better had it stayed on his line.

As they continued to chase the game, the Buccaneers introduced Gabadinho Mhango for the ineffective Zakhele Lepasa in the hour mark.

It was Mhango’s first appearance for Pirates since he returned from the Africa Cup of Nations with Malawi in Cameroon.

Pirates threw everybody forward as they searched for an equaliser but the hosts were happy to sit back and wait for a counterattack. Despite putting pressure on the host, the Buccaneers could not penetrate the hosts’ defence that defended well for their victory.

