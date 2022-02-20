Kerr bemoans Swallows FC's poor decision-making as TS Galaxy clip their wings

Swallows FC coach Dylan Kerr bemoaned his side’s poor decision-making in the final third as they slipped to a 1-0 DStv Premiership defeat to TS Galaxy in their relegation six-pointer at the Dobsonville Stadium on Saturday.

Swallows dominated much of the game and were slick in their play up until the Galaxy box, where they were wasteful, failing to get any of their 13 shots on target.

Kerr had bemoaned poor decision-making in their 1-1 draw with Stellenbosch FC in the week, another match where they created more than enough to win the game, and it was the same again for the Soweto side, who play their next three league games away — at Sekhukhune United, Royal AM and Maritzburg United — and then welcome Mamelodi Sundowns.

“I'm very disappointed in the decision-making, which cost us three points at Stellenbosch, but in this game it was far worse,” Kerr said. “We took the game to TS Galaxy from the start and I thought we played some good football. Our energy levels were absolutely fantastic.

“We kept probing, but in and around the final third we were poor. Poor decisions with passing, crossing, controlling the ball and turning, controlling the ball and not turning.

“I can't fault the effort of the players in the second half. We conceded a poor goal from a counterattack. We kept going and kept probing. It was bad decisions that ended up hurting us and costing us three points.” Kerr is no stranger to relegation scraps having steered Black Leopards, Baroka FC and TTM to safety in the last three seasons. He maintains the belief that the side should be much higher up in the table — and they would be if they finished off the good work they do up to the opposition penalty box.

“I have been in this situation before with 10 games to play. I need five results,” he said. “Before it was worse because the other three teams weren't of the quality that Swallows have got. But on the other hand, the camaraderie and team spirit in the other sides was there.