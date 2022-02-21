Soccer

Sundowns ready for tough Champions League fight

Coach denies undue focus on Al Ahly

21 February 2022 - 08:27
Sihle Ndebele Journalist
Amethyst Ralani of Mamelodi Sundowns is challenged by a Al Merrikh defender during the CAF Champions League match between Al Merreikh and Mamelodi Sundowns.
Image: Weam Mostafa/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena is of the view that a dozen of points will be enough to win CAF Champions League Group A, downplaying their focus on the  Pitso Mosimane-coached Al Ahly.

Sundowns played to a goalless draw wotj Sudanese outfit Al-Merrick in their second Group A fixture in Egypt on Saturday. Al Ahly, the defending champions, were also held to a 0-0 draw by another side from Sudan, Al-Hilal, on Friday away.

Sundowns are top of the group with four points from two games. Mokwena strongly believes a dozen points will be enough to finish top of the group. The Brazilians mentor said they would not undermine Al-Hilal and A-Merrick.

“We are very much aware that this is a very, very difficult group. We can never make that mistake of focusing our attention on Al Ahly because it’s a group where 12 points put you in a position to qualify as No.1,” said Mokwena.

“The reality is Ah Ahly only offer six points and then you’ve to fight for the other points from Al-Hilal and Al-Merrick and you’ve got to give them the same amount of respect that you’d give in terms of the preparations and details to Al Ahly.”

Sundowns still have to play Al Ahly twice, with the first leg scheduled for Saturday in Cairo. The return fixture is in SA on March 11. The Brazilians still have a trip to Sudan to face Al-Hilal on March 18. They will welcome Al-Merrick in their last pool tie on April 1.

“Our main objective is to qualify for the next round ... it’s not to beat Al Ahly. We want to be in the knockouts and being in the knockouts means we play every single match, including today’s match [on Saturday against Al-Merrick], to win,” Mokwena insisted.

