Mngqithi blames poor pitch, lighting for draw

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi wasn’t too pleased with the pitch and lighting at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium, where Baroka scored in stoppage time to force a 1-all draw against them on Monday.

Lyle Lakay’s second half free-kick looked to have sealed the deal for Sundowns until Richard Mbulu beat Denis Onyango with a powerful effort in the 95th minute.

“The boys really gave a good account of themselves in a match that was played in a field that wasn’t very good on the day. Unfortunately, also the lighting is not one of the best,’’ said Mngqithi.

As much as Mngqithi felt hard done by conceding at the death, he praised Baroka for their fighting spirit on the night. Bakgaga’s right-back Basel Mphahlele skied a penalty in the first stanza.

“Yeah man, [it is] very disappointing [to concede a goal that made it 1-all in stoppage time]. But credit must also be given to Baroka. I think they worked very hard,’’ noted the Downs coach.

“They fought for every ball but nonetheless I think we did enough to win the match. It was just unfortunate that at the end we ended up getting a draw.’’

The Tshwane giants have since switched their focus to the CAF Champions League, where they face Sudanese side Al-Merreikh in their second Group A tie, in Egypt on Saturday (3pm).

Al-Merreikh’s stadium in Sudan didn’t meet CAF standards, hence they moved the game against Sundowns to Cairo. After playing the Sudanese side, Sundowns have opted to remain in Egypt until they face Al Ahly in their third pool phase match on February 25. Mngqithi is of the view it’s a good decision to remain in the country until their clash against Pitso Mosimane’s men.

“I think a stay in Egypt is the best option. We looked at it with the coaches and everyone involved. We all feel we might end up having a lot of travel fatigue if we were to travel in and out whilst we are still expected to go back the following week,’’ stated Mngqithi.

“So, we’ll be finding ourselves a very good camping place so that we’ll be able to have a proper training programme on that side to prepare for the second match.’’