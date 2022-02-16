Banyana’s 'foreign legion' arrives in camp for crucial Afcon qualifier against Algeria

All nine Banyana Banyana foreign-based players have arrived in camp for the first leg of the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations (AWCON) qualifier against Algeria at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

Banyana’s "foreign legion" are Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk), Karabo Dhlamini (Oakland University), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar), Refiloe Jane (AC Milan), Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesol CD), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgarden), Kholosa Biyana (Sporting de Gijon), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid) and Hildah Magaia (Moron BK).

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said they are aiming to win without conceding a goal so that they are in a favourable position for the away leg next Wednesday in Algiers.

“We have to make sure we execute our plans to a tee and keep a clean sheet,” she said as they stepped up preparations on Wednesday.

“The players that came, with the exception of Karabo Dlamini, are active at their clubs. Lebo and Linda’s teams are far ahead in their pre-season preparations and they have played a couple of games.

“The rest are players who played last weekend and it is fantastic to see that they are looking in good shape, and training has gone well for us in preparations for this match.”

The conditioning team has been hard at work to manage some of the players who arrived in camp after long flights from their respective clubs.

“We are looking good so far at training and we are working on certain things that we didn’t get right in the match against Zambia.

“We have watched a bit of Algeria and I am sure they have watched us as well, we needed to work on a few things that needed attention.

“We have two training sessions before the match on Friday and we are excited and eager. It is a big game for us and we have had to manage those who came in with fatigue after long flights.

“We have played them [Algeria] before and we were in a similar situation where we had to win to get to the semi-finals during 2014 Afcon finals in Namibia.

“The men’s Afcon has shown us that you underestimate a team at your own peril and Algeria’s football has shown they have a huge pedigree, so we can’t take them lightly.”

Banyana Banyana Squad:

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW), Regirl Ngobeni (UWC)

Defenders: Lebohang Ramalepe (Dinamo Minsk, Belarus), Karabo Dhlamini (Oakland University, US), Antonia Maponya (UWC), Koketso Tlailane (TUT)

Janine van Wyk (JVW), Tiisetso Makhubela (TUT), Bambanani Mbane (Sundowns), Noko Matlou (SD Eibar, Spain)

Midfielders: Refiloe Jane (AC Milan, Italy), Nomvula Kgoale (Parquesol CD, Italy), Linda Motlhalo (Djurgarden, Sweden), Thalea Smidt (Sundowns), Mamello Makhabane (JVW), Kholosa Biyana (Sporting de Gijon, Spain), Robyn Moodaly (JVW), Gabriela Salgado (JVW)

Forwards: Sibulele Holweni (UWC), Asanda Hadebe (Sunflower), Thembi Kgatlana (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Hildah Magaia (Moron BK, Sweden), Melinda Kgadiete (Sundowns)