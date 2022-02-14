Soccer

Ellis lambastes Banyana after away drubbing

'Some passed the test, some did not'

14 February 2022 - 07:25
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
Rhoda Mulaudzi of South Africa is challenged by Agness Musase of Zambia during the 2022 Women's Friendly International game between Zambia and South Africa.
Rhoda Mulaudzi of South Africa is challenged by Agness Musase of Zambia during the 2022 Women's Friendly International game between Zambia and South Africa.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis lambasted her side’s performance after their 3-0 defeat to Zambia in Lusaka at the weekend, saying they were bad in all departments.

The match was over in the first half as the Zambians put three past goalkeeper Andile Dlamini. A brace from star Barbra Banda and a goal from Avell Chitundu were enough to give the Copper Queens a win at the Nkoloma Stadium. 

Reflecting on the match, Ellis picked her side apart, noting they were second in every department and failed to execute the instruction for marking Banda. 

"I think we didn't pitch. We said that they are going to find Barbra and it happened the way we said it. We didn't cover for each other; we didn't cope well with the long balls. For the first goal we played her onside," said Ellis. 

"When we had the ball, we didn't have players available to play the ball. Sometimes when you play, you have one department that's not working but all the departments were not working. 

"They came out from the start, putting us under pressure and it worked for them. 

"It was also a game to test players that were coming back from injury; some of them passed the test and others did not," she said. 

Despite the loss, the match served its purpose of preparing the team for their clashes against Algeria in the African Women’s Cup of Nations (Awcon) qualifiers.

Getting match fitness and testing the team without the international-based players were the things Ellis wanted to look into during the Zambia friendly. 

"We wanted to test the players that we brought in. This is the only way you can test them and see if you can take them to the next level. 

"I think it helped us a lot, showing us who we can take forward and what we need to improve on because we were poor in all departments today," she said. 

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis expecting tough encounter from Zambia

Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is expecting a tough encounter against Zambia in their international friendly at the Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka on ...
Sport
2 days ago

Banyana travel to Zambia for 'fitness match'

Banyana Banyana head coach Desiree Ellis wants her side to gain match fitness from their friendly match against Zambia tomorrow at Lusaka's Nkoloma ...
Sport
3 days ago

Dlamini grabs Banyana leadership role with both hands

Banyana Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini says she’s grateful to head coach Desiree Ellis for roping her into the squad's leadership group and she ...
Sport
4 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Don't tell us about your cheap suit': Malema, politicians react to Sona 2022
'South Africa is safe': Bheki Cele addresses police before Sona 2022