Kerr praises Swallows’ fighting spirit

Following two satisfying results for Swallows recently, coach Dylan Kerr is encouraged by his team performance and feels they are now turning the corner.

Swallows followed their Nedbank Cup 2-1 victory over TS Sporting with a 1-1 draw away to Stellenbosch in a match they netted the equaliser right at the death.

Kerr was pleased with the fighting spirit and even though he feels his side should have won the game had they converted a few of their chances, he is seeing huge progress.

“It was disappointing that we didn’t score more goals [but] delighted with the way we played and delighted in the energy and enthusiasm as we kept going for 90 minutes,” Kerr told the club media department.

“So a point away from Stellenbosch, who are third on the log table, and we are second from bottom, is always good away from home.

“But to be honest, I think we should have taken more of our chances and being more clinical we should have been away with at least four goals.”

The 55-year-old wants his side to show the same fighting spirit when they host TS Galaxy in the relegation battle at Dobsonville Stadium tomorrow at 6pm.

Only two points separate Swallows [14th] and Galaxy [16] on the DStv Premiership log table and both cannot afford to lose this encounter.

“I said this from the start, coming into the club six games in 17 days didn’t give me any chance to figure out the team, the makeup and the players’ attitude and their character in difficult circumstances,” he said.

“But it is a month working with them and doing the things I know these players are capable of. I think we are turning the corner. Now it’s a matter of being consistent with the way that we play.”

Meanwhile, Galaxy will be looking to continue with their unbeaten run against Swallows. In three matches they have met since last season, they have won once and drawn twice.

And they will be coming to this match on the back of a 1-0 victory over Kaizer Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup first round with their confidence high.

Fixtures

Tomorrow: Chippa v Royal, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30pm; Swallows v Galaxy, Dobsonville, 6pm.

Sunday: Arrows v Cape Town City, Princess Magogo, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Baroka, Ellis Park, 6pm.