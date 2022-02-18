Seema optimistic that they'll beat City

Despite failing to register a win in their last five matches, Golden Arrows coach Lehlohonolo Seema remains optimistic that they can get a result against Cape Town City when they meet at Princess Magogo Stadium on Sunday (3.30pm).

The last time Arrows won a match was on December 4, when they edged Chippa United 2-1 away. Since then, they have drawn all their four games and lost the other in the Nedbank Cup first round to Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila on penalties.

But what makes Seema so optimistic despite the poor run is the performance his side showed during their goalless draw against Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

“I think the positive we are taking from our last match is we managed to get a draw and we didn’t concede,” Seema told the media after the game.

“So we have to work on our attack now. We have to recover and see who is available and how we can refresh the team. But I am positive that we can get a result at home come Sunday.”

The 41-year-old, however, admitted that his side will need to improve their finishing. The coach added that he is satisfied with the commitment they have shown.

“There is nothing we can do that we can change much rather than to say let’s put the ball on the back of the net, the fight is there, the hunger and the spirit is high,” he said.

“Work rate is there, so the only thing is to sharpen upfront. The team did well and if we can fight like this against Pirates and get a draw away, then we know when we play at home with that performance, we stand a good chance of winning.

“No disrespect to Cape Town City, they won the game in the first round 3-2, this time they are coming at home and we are going to give them a fight. We are all positive that we will get a good result come weekend.”

Arrows will be without two his key players Pule Mmodi and captain Nkosinathi Sibisi, who both collected their fourth bookings against Pirates.