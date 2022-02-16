Ellis welcomes overseas-based players after drubbing

“We have had the overseas-based players come in little by little. Refiloe and Lebogang were part of the training on Monday. Linda Motlhalo was training on the side, Thembi came in yesterday morning. Some players will work on the side, others with the team,” said Ellis.

“Already two players came in and the intensity went up, we shouldn’t be waiting for them to come. Bringing in the overseas players you can see they are playing at the top level. They bring so much mentality and raise the levels.

“That’s important for us, especially the young and new players that are here. We always speak about the overseas players and now they see firsthand what we are talking about. We have to consistently raise the levels,” she said.

Ellis has been plotting the tactical patterns for the match on Friday, planning for different scenarios that may happen on the field. Though they are more fancied than Algeria, Banyana are not taking their opponents lightly and are meticulously planning for the match.

“We are concentrating a lot on the movement of the ball, pressing, rotating the ball quicker and keeping the position. Making sure we plan for every eventuality. We don’t know what plan they will come with.

“We have watched them play, they are good technically but I feel we are better, but still we have to execute the plan.