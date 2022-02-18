Soccer

NFD returns with top duel

If we win it will take us closer to promotion – Ntsundwana

18 February 2022 - 07:37
Athenkosi Tsotsi Sports Reporter
JDR Stars coach, Nditsheni Nemasisi
JDR Stars coach, Nditsheni Nemasisi
Image: Gallo images

A top-of-the-table clash in the GladAfrica Championship between Richards Bay and JDR Stars awaits on Saturday at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium (3.30pm), as the second-tier division of SA football makes its return after the Afcon break. 

Richards Bay are top of the table with 32 points and lead JDR Stars only on goal difference.

"Without necessarily putting pressure on ourselves, it's a very important game. Three points will, of course, push one of us towards glory," said JDR Stars boss Nditsheni Nemasisi. 

"There's still a long way to go, hence I don't want us to put our lives on the game. We are going to fight for the three points [but] we still have 13 games to play," said Nemasisi. 

The JDR Stars mentor feels Richards Bay are the favourites because of home-ground advantage. 

"They are playing at home, more pressure for them to win the game. It might work to our advantage if we do our things properly," Nemasisi said. 

Richards Bay target man Somila Ntsundwana also underlined the importance of the match. 

"It's an important match. If we win we'll be able to open a gap and it will take us closer to promotion," said Ntsundwana. 

"It is important we continue from where we left off in the last round. Last season we didn't do well in the second round, so this season we have set a target of not repeating what happened last season. 

"Even if we don't win the game, let's at least get a draw because losing points in this league will have you go from number one to number five," he said. 

Fixtures (all at 3:30pm) 

Saturday: Cape Town All Stars v Free State Stars, Parow Park;  TS Sporting v Cape Town Spurs, Kabokweni Stadium;  Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v University of Pretoria, Thohoyandou Stadium; Uthongathi FC v Jomo Cosmos, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium;  Richards Bay v JDR Stars, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.  

Sunday: Hungry Lions v Platinum City Rovers, GWK Park. 

Benson Mhlongo returns to TS Sporting

TS Sporting have put their faith again in Benson Mhlongo despite having some differences in his first stint.
Sport
4 weeks ago

Sekhukhune wary of obscure NFD rivals

Sekhukhune United mentor McDonald Makhubedu has given the sense that he would have preferred to face a top-flight side in the first round of the ...
Sport
1 month ago

Masutha rues his luck as Callies show him the door

While Pretoria Callies chairman Moses Malada assumes being overconfident may be the main reason coach Joel Masutha struggled at the club, Masutha has ...
Sport
2 months ago

Why Cosmos, Spurs and Leopards battle in the NFD

Erstwhile top flight clubs Black Leopards, Cape Town Spurs and Jomo Cosmos could soon find themselves in the ABC Motsepe League.
Sport
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

EFF vs Afriforum | Malema tells the court at his hate speech trial he will ...
Landslides kill at least 58 in Petropolis, Brazil