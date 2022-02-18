NFD returns with top duel

A top-of-the-table clash in the GladAfrica Championship between Richards Bay and JDR Stars awaits on Saturday at the King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium (3.30pm), as the second-tier division of SA football makes its return after the Afcon break.

Richards Bay are top of the table with 32 points and lead JDR Stars only on goal difference.

"Without necessarily putting pressure on ourselves, it's a very important game. Three points will, of course, push one of us towards glory," said JDR Stars boss Nditsheni Nemasisi.

"There's still a long way to go, hence I don't want us to put our lives on the game. We are going to fight for the three points [but] we still have 13 games to play," said Nemasisi.

The JDR Stars mentor feels Richards Bay are the favourites because of home-ground advantage.

"They are playing at home, more pressure for them to win the game. It might work to our advantage if we do our things properly," Nemasisi said.

Richards Bay target man Somila Ntsundwana also underlined the importance of the match.

"It's an important match. If we win we'll be able to open a gap and it will take us closer to promotion," said Ntsundwana.

"It is important we continue from where we left off in the last round. Last season we didn't do well in the second round, so this season we have set a target of not repeating what happened last season.

"Even if we don't win the game, let's at least get a draw because losing points in this league will have you go from number one to number five," he said.

Fixtures (all at 3:30pm)

Saturday: Cape Town All Stars v Free State Stars, Parow Park; TS Sporting v Cape Town Spurs, Kabokweni Stadium; Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila v University of Pretoria, Thohoyandou Stadium; Uthongathi FC v Jomo Cosmos, Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium; Richards Bay v JDR Stars, King Goodwill Zwelithini Stadium.

Sunday: Hungry Lions v Platinum City Rovers, GWK Park.