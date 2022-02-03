Mngqithi: Sundowns did the right thing to keep Sirino

Mamelodi Sundowns did the right thing keeping Gaston Sirino at the club and the Uruguayan midfielder has plenty to offer the Pretoria team, Downs coach Manqoba Mngqithi says.

Mngqithi said with the arrival of Bolivian midfield signing Erwin Saavreda, Sirino might become a “more powerful” player for the Brazilians.

Sirino's dedication to Sundowns has appeared to waver since the Brazilians turned down an offer for the multi-skilled playmaker to move to join ex-Downs coach Pitso Mosimane at Al Ahly in December 2020, because the Cairo giants did not offer enough.

Things seemed to come to a head when co-coach Rulani Mokwena refused to comment on the Uruguayan's absence from the match squad in a 2-1 DStv Premiership win over Baroka FC in mid-December, and Sirino did not feature in Downs' three matches before the Christmas and Africa Cup of Nations break.

Mngqithi was asked if, given how things have panned out and with the benefit of hindsight, Sundowns should not taken the money for Sirino when they could have.

“No, but the club does not have a problem letting anyone go. He's an important player in the club, he's a good player and he's showing all the signs that he wants to get back and play,” Mngqithi said.

“And we could not just let him go when there were no offers on the table [in the January window] and when he shows that he wants to play for us.

“I believe he's going to come back stronger — maybe the arrival of Saavreda will make him more powerful for us. And maybe it will bring the best out of him.”

Sundowns return from the break with their Nedbank Cup last-32 clash against GladAfrica Championship leaders Richards Bay at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Friday.