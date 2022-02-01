‘He’s a fantastic acquisition’ — Tinkler gushes over City’s new man Gonzalez

City host Kaizer Chiefs in the DStv Premiership three days later in a perilous position as they languish in the bottom half.

Tinkler's team has 22 points from 16 matches and trail champions and runaway leaders Mamemodi Sundowns by 22 points, though City have played three matches less.

They will start the year without two of their talismen in Ralani and Fagrie Lakay, who joined cash-rich Sundowns and Egyptian club Pyramids respectively during the transfer window which shut down on Monday.

Tinkler has an impressive cup degree and no doubt yearns for a league title.

The 1996 African champion with Bafana Bafana, like all the other coaches in world football, the Premiership title is the holy grail they yearn for and Tinkler is no exception.