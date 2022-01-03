Bafana’s 2021 in numbers: the first man ever to score a hat-trick on debut, who played the most minutes

Bafana Bafana failed in their two major assignments in 2021, which were to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon and advance to the third stage of the 2022 Fifa World Cup preliminaries.

Despite this, there were green shoots of hope with a young squad emerging that could potentially restore some pride for the national side in the future.

TimesLIVE looks back at their year in numbers.

0 — The number of goals Bafana conceded from open play in their last 12 internationals of the year, an incredible record of defensive stability. The two goals they let in during that period were via a direct free-kick against Ethiopia and a penalty versus Ghana. That is around 19 hours of football without conceding from open play.

1 — Striker Victor Letsoalo became the first man ever to score a hat-trick on Bafana debut when he netted three times versus Lesotho in the Cosafa Cup. It was the second time in 29 years and 399 Bafana games that a player scored a hat-trick for the national team after Benni McCarthy got four against Namibia at the 1998 Africa Cup of Nations.

1 — The fewest number of minutes handed to a Bafana player was one for Mduduzi Mdantsane when he came on as a late substitute in the home World Cup qualifier against Zimbabwe. It was his debut and remains his only minute in a national team jersey.

4 —The number of head coaches Bafana had in the dug-out in 2021. They started the year with Molefi Ntseki, who was sacked following the team’s failure to qualify for the Nations Cup finals. Hugo Broos was appointed as his replacement, but Helman Mkhalele took charge of the 3-2 friendly win over Uganda. When Mkhalele tested positive for Covid-19, Morena Ramoreboli took the side to the Cosafa Cup title. Broos took full control of the team from the start of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

4 — Bafana’s biggest win in 2021 was their 4-0 Cosafa Cup victory over Lesotho. Their biggest defeat was the 2-0 loss in Sudan in the Nations Cup qualifiers.

5 — Bafana lifted the Cosafa Cup for the fifth time in their history in 2021, defeating west African guest nation Senegal on penalties in the final. Bafana did not conceded a single goal on their way to the title. That moves them level with Zambia on five wins, and one behind all-time leaders Zimbabwe with six.