Pirates, AmaZulu clash the pick of Ke Yona first round

Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu clash has been set for Sunday, February 6 at Orlando Stadium at 3pm, as the Premier Soccer League (PSL) confirmed the dates and venues of the Nedbank Cup last-32 round yesterday.

The University of Pretoria and Chippa United will officially kick start the competition's first round programme when they meet on February 4 at Tuks Stadium at 3pm.

Later in the day, Richards Bay will lock horns with Mamelodi Sundowns at Princess Magogo Stadium at 6pm. While defending champions Marumo Gallants will start their defence for the title with a home match against Santos, who campaign in the ABC Motsepe League at Peter Mokaba Stadium on February 13.

The biggest fixture in the last-32 is no doubt the Pirates v AmaZulu clash where Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy will look to avenge the 1-2 defeat they suffered at the hands of Bucs in the same venue in their last match last year.

In their earlier league match this season, the two drew 1-1 in Durban.

Apart from the Nedbank, AmaZulu and Pirates are also featured in the group rounds of the CAF Champions League and the Confederation Cup respectively.

Their Nedbank Bank clash will only be their second ever cup meeting in the PSL era, which stretches back to August 1996.

In November 2018, Pirates aced Usuthu 3-1 after extra time in a Telkom Knockout quarter-final contest at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Nedbank Cup fixtures:

February 4

University of Pretoria v Chippa, Tuks 3pm

Richards Bay v Sundowns, Princess Magogo 6pm.

February 5

Swallows v Sporting, Dobsonville 3pm

TTM v Arrows, Thohoyandou 6pm.

February 6

Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando 3pm.

February 9

VAF v All Stars, Thohoyandou, 3pm

Maritzburg v SuperSport, Harry Gwala, 6pm.

February 11

Uthongathi v Dynamos, Princess Magogo 3pm

Stellenbosch v Baroka, Danie Craven 6pm.

February 12

NC Professionals v Mathaithai, Tafel Lager Park 3pm

Platinum City v Sekhukhune, Olen Park 3pm

Royal v Cape Town City, Chatsworth 3pm

Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB Stadium 6pm.

February 13

Eagles v Sivutsa, Royal Bafokeng 3pm

Gallants v Santos, Peter Mokaba 3pm

Sinenkani v Free State Stars, WSU Mthatha 3pm.