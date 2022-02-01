No big deals as Chiefs tie down young brigade

After failing to make any signings during the January transfer window, Kaizer Chiefs decided to tie down a few of their players by offering them new long-term contracts.

Amakhosi, who couldn't bring Siyethemba Sithebe or Sipho Mbule in during the transfer window that closed on Monday night, announced that Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sabelo Radebe, Happy Mashiane, Reeve Frosler, Keletso Sifama, Bruce Bvuma and Thabo Mokoena have all penned new deals.

But while they decided on the future of these young players, they are still to make a decision on senior players Lebobang Manyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Akpeyi, Bernard Parker and Lazarous Kambole whose contracts end in June.

The club's sporting director, Kaizer Motaung Jr, said they are still busy with the deals for the senior players and will make an announcement soon.

“There are senior players’ contracts that need to be reviewed and we are in the process of evaluating and finalising those deals. We will make further announcements in due course,” Motaung told the club's official website.

Meanwhile, Thabo Matlaba could be unveiled as a Royal AM player on Tuesday after his exit from Swallows before the transfer window closed on Monday.

The defender has apparently asked Swallows to terminate his contract, a wish that was duly granted. He was understood to be on his way to Royal before Monday night's deadline.

Royal AM CEO Sinky Mnisi was reluctant to comment on Monday and said that he would only release a list of players they have signed on Tuesday.

“People like to speculate. I have not met Thabo Matlaba. I can only comment after I sign players. I know nothing about that. I have not spoken to his agent or him and I don’t know if he is available or not,” a cagey Mnisi said.

Matlaba follows Vuyo Mere out of the troubled Birds' nest after the veteran joined TS Galaxy a few weeks ago.

Royal have confirmed the departure of several players from the team, including Tumelo Ntjoti, Siphelele Luthuli, Jackson Mabokgwane, Tumelo Mangweni, Ronald Pfumbidzai, Harris Tchlimbou, Mokone Mereko, Tshepo Liphoko, Reagan van der Ross, Kgotso Mofokeng, Manele Mahashe, Tshepo Moeketsi, Motebang Sera, Tshepo Malope and Kgosi Molokwane.

Mabokgwane is heading to Galaxy and his manager Jazzman Mahlakgane confirmed yesterday that he is currently talking with one of the teams.

“He is a free agent after we settled [the remainder of his contract] with Royal AM and he can sign with anyone any time,” Mahlakgane said.