South Africa

Phalatse blasts police for not arresting suspect

In the latest of the woman’s visits to the administration offices in Braamfontein on January 24, she allegedly strolled away with 30 computer hard drives from group legal and development planning, on the third and sixth floors

01 February 2022 - 07:09

A woman whose five companies are registered service providers for the City of Joburg has been identified as the bandit behind a spate of burglaries targeting its offices to steal computer hardware.

In the latest of the woman’s visits to the administration offices in Braamfontein on January 24, she allegedly strolled away with 30 computer hard drives from group legal and development planning, on the third and sixth floors...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Zandile Mafe testifies about 'friendship' with Eugene Terreblanche and love for ...
PATRICK MOLEFE SHAI Funeral Service