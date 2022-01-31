Soccer

Kerr feels Swallows will soar again

Coach promises different Birds side when play resumes

31 January 2022 - 07:48
Neville Khoza Journalist
Warriors coach Dylan Kerr and players celebrates during the DStv Compact Cup final match between Coastal United and Warriors at FNB Stadium on January 29, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa.
Image: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Ahead of the resumption in domestic football this week, Swallows coach Dylan Kerr remains optimistic that he will guide the club to safety at the end of the season.

Swallows are third from the bottom in the DStv Premiership table with 14 points, one ahead of Baroka and TS Galaxy.

But Kerr, who joined the club towards the end of last year, taking over from Brandon Truter, feels he's got enough time to prepare the team to be better in the second round.

“I came to the club when they were bottom of the log and we had six games in 17 days. So you can imagine as a coach I don’t know my players and their attitude on and off the field,” Kerr told the media after guiding the Warriors to win the inaugural DStv Compact Cup at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

“I know there are always problems at the football club and I didn’t have time to find out because we were playing three games a week.

“We made mistakes and we were punished for it. But from the positive aspect, I thought we were outstanding in those six games.

“We took the team from the bottom. We had eight points now we've got 14. In six games, we changed the dynamics and in the last three weeks I have been allowed to work with them.”

Having had enough time to work with the players, Kerr promised that people will see a different team when they resume against TS Sporting in the Nedbank Cup last 32 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Swallows striker Ruzaigh Gamildien, who netted a brace when the Warriors beat Costal United 2-1, feels they will turn the corner when they resume.

“The only thing I can say is as a player from Swallows, it has been difficult this season. A lot of things have changed, [and it is] obviously new for us to find ourselves at the bottom of the table,” Gamildien said.

“All I have to say is that we are not bad players, we just need that luck to turn the corner and hopefully after we turn the corner we can get our confidence back.

“Maybe if we beat TS Sporting we will replicate that to the league and help the team get into a solid position.”

Nedbank Cup fixtures

Friday: University of Pretoria v Chippa, Tuks Stadium, 3pm; Richards Bay v Sundowns, Princess Magogo, 6pm.

Saturday: Swallows v Sporting, Dobsonville, 3pm; Tshakhuma v Arrows, Thohoyandou, 6pm.

Sunday: Pirates v AmaZulu, Orlando Stadium, 3pm.

